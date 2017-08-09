Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Her Romance With Older Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky: ‘I Had Energy For Him’

Lately, Jennifer Lawrence has been more open about her relationship with older director boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky. As fans may already know by now, the two worked together on an upcoming film named Mother.

Apparently, Jennifer and Darren started dating after wrapping up filming for the creepy movie.

In the September issue of Vogue, the star stated that, although it was a challenging experience to act in the intense production, she had ‘energy for him.’

Lawrence rarely talks about her 48-year-old boyfriend, so her saying this is a big deal.

The last time she mentioned his name was last year when she praised his talent, calling him a visionary.

She went on to say that watching Mother after filming wrapped up, she was reminded how brilliant of a director he is.

‘For the past year, I have been dealing with him as just a human,’ Lawrence said, also praising him for being a great dad to his kid with Rachel Weisz.

In addition, she recalled being in relationships that just made her confused and admitted that around Darren she never feels like that.

The star said nothing about their 22 year age gap but did comment on his education, saying that she usually doesn’t like people who went to Harvard because they talk about their Ivy League education all the time.

Apparently, Aronofsky is an exception – he never brags.

The director seems just as fascinated with Lawrence’s talent.

‘It is such a raw, natural talent she has. I always kind of compare her to Michael Jordan,’ the man declared for the same magazine.

As fans may remember, the pair first sparked dating rumors back in November when they were caught kissing in NYC.

