Jennifer Lawrence Makes A Statement With Her New Dior Ads!

Todd Malm Posted On 03/30/2017
Jennifer Lawrence In The New Ad's For DiorSource: Eonline.com

Jennifer Lawrence is the new face of Dior’s Fall 2017 campaign! Dior debuted its Fall 2017 collection today, Thursday, March 30th starring the infamous actress with their brand new “WE SHOULD ALL BE FEMINISTS” T-shirt which starts at a crazy high price of $710.

Brand ambassador Rihanna teamed up with fashion company to donate money to the Clara Lionel Foundation, inspired by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s 2012 TED Talk.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, who is the first-ever female artistic director of the fashion house, made women the focus of her four initial collections with the French company.

The director used infamous photographer Brigitte Lacombe to shoot Lawrence for the campaign.

Lawrence hasn’t been shy about championing women’s rights from the beginning of her career. Sony Entertainment had its email cache hacked by anonymous programmers and exposed that her male co-stars made more money than her on the set of American Hustle.

Jennifer spoke out about how this is unfair, but emblematic of the “sexist” issues that are rampant in Hollywood. Some fans have criticized the celebrity, noting that it’s the actor and their agent’s responsibility to negotiate the price they think they should be paid for acting.

Last year, Lawrence told Harper’s Bazaar there is an incomprehensible reason for people fearing the word “feminism.”

She went on to say it purely means equality and people should be working on improving the socio-economic status of the women around the world.

Jennifer said women are sensitive, empathetic, agreeable and these are positive traits. Although, sometimes they hold women back from getting what they want and need.

Jennifer Lawrence showed a stunning level of maturity when she admitted that it was her own mentality that got in the way of negotiating a higher-paying contract. She admitted she could’ve negotiated a better deal but she didn’t value her own work enough to feel she was worth a higher salary.

