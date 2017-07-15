Jennifer Lawrence Is ‘Not Pretty Enough’ To Play Sharon Tate In Quentin Tarantino’s Charles Manson Movie, Says Late Actress’ Sister Debra – She Wants Margot Robbie

Django Unchained director Quentin Tarantino is working on a new movie about the Manson Family murders, and much focus will be put on one of the victims, Sharon Tate, an actress who was married to Roman Polanski.

There is already much buzz about the project because Charles Manson’s story is a topic that has been extensively covered in the media, but Hollywood has avoided doing big films about it for the most part.

15 movies inspired by the tragic events were done, but none of them had a famous name like Tarantino attached to them.

The 54-year-old Tennesse native is reportedly spending a lot of his time thinking about the woman who could portray Tate.

After much research, he is left with two famous actresses for the role – Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie.

The Australian stunner has great potential and is looking for the film that can take her career to the next level.

Lawrence is an Oscar winner and has been on top of her game for years.

Sharon’s sister, Debra Tate, has a clear favorite and she is not shy about sharing the name with the world.

The 64-year-old woman told TMZ that the Silver Linings Playbook star is not pretty enough to play the late blonde actress.

Debra revealed: “She is not pretty enough to play Sharon. My pick would be Margot simply because of her physical beauty and even the way she carries herself is similar to Sharon.”

She would also like to sit down with Tarantino for the story to be told correctly.

Debra explained: “I would like to sit down and have a chat with him. He needs, in my opinion, to portray her as she was and not sensationalize.”

The comments went viral because the actresses are both beautiful and the meanness seemed unnecessary.

Moreover, there is also a possibility that the filmmaker ends up taking both of them.

Robbie as Sharon and Lawrence could do wonders as one of the murderous Manson girls.

Advertisement

Brad Pitt is also being considered for a leading role. Angelina Jolie’s estranged husband worked with Tarantino on the critically-acclaimed Inglourious Basterds in 2009.