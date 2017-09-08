Jennifer Lawrence Claims She Was “Startled” By The Election Of Donald Trump

Jennifer Lawrence – the actress who is currently in the midst of the promotional tour for her new movie – has come out yet again to express her feelings of dismay for current chief-in-command, Donald Trump.

Lawrence, 27, sat down for an interview with Jackie Long for Channel 4 News in the United Kingdom, during which the Oscar winner divulged on Trump.

Jackie noted that there is significant political turmoil in the United States at the moment, as there is a substantial divide between the left and right of the political spectrum.

During the interview, Jennifer claimed that she doesn’t find him “confusing,” but Lawrence was “startled” when she found out he was elected.

She added that it was very “polarizing and upsetting,” and the things she heard on TV “made (her) sick.”

However, she finds solace in working on her career, as well as hanging out with her much older boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky.

A source revealed that “Darren and Jennifer’s relationship is going great, despite some media reports stating that their age difference creates conflict.”

“Darren is very supportive of Jen and vice versa. It’s even starting to get serious as the couple hangs out a lot, even though they have conflicting work schedules”

And while things are going great between Lawrence and Aronofsky, she has words of wisdom for those who might be negatively affected by the Trump administration.

She claimed, “I have to feel hope. You can’t just fall into despair.” Fans of the Silver Linings Playbook star will remember her passionate piece that she wrote for Vice about Trump’s defeat over Hillary Clinton in November of 2016.

She wrote, “Do not let this defeat you! If you are an immigrant or a person of color or LGBTQ+, don’t be quiet, be loud!”