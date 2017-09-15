FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Auditioned For Blake Lively’s Role In ‘Gossip Girl’ And Desperately Wanted The Part, Reveals Show’s Creator

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 09/15/2017
Jennifer-Lawrence-Blake-LivelySource: closermag.fr

A decade ago, when the popular show was getting ready to premiere, Jennifer Lawrence was just another actress trying to break into Hollywood. We have learned that the now well-established actress could have been part of Gossip Girl as she auditioned for Serena van der Woodsen, who was ultimately portrayed by Blake Lively.

The news was revealed by none other than the show’s creator Josh Schwartz during a recent interview.

‘We didn’t realize this at the time, but Jennifer Lawrence really wanted to play Serena and auditioned. This story came to us secondhand, but we were told she definitely auditioned and was bummed not to get it,’ the man revealed.

But despite the fact that she did not get the role in Gossip Girl, things still turned pretty well for Jennifer Lawrence.

The reveal comes just as the show is celebrating its ten years anniversary since the 2007 premiere.

Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester also talked about the show recently, reminiscing about her time playing the fan-favorite role of Blair Waldorf.

She mentioned the ‘awesome ’ locations and that she had a great time sometimes just shooting on the streets of New York City.

Do you think Jennifer Lawrence would have done a good job playing Serena in Gossip Girl?

1 Comment

J
09/18/2017 at 9:07 am
Reply

NO


