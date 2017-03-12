Jennifer Lawrence And Darren Aronofsky Might Split Soon

Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky, have started dating in October 2016 and since then have been hit with all kinds of rumors about the strength of their relationship.

The 48-year-old Black Swan director had to deal with the age difference with his girlfriend who is 26.

Moreover, Lawrence was accused of being with him only to get better movie roles. However, it needs to be said that he also has a reputation as someone who has no trouble sleeping with his leading ladies.

So, the arrangement could be good for the two artists as Lawrence is getting more desperate to land another Oscar.

Aronofsky is a gifted filmmaker, who has worked on classic movies like Requiem for a Dream and The Wrestler.

Also, let us not forget that the father of one is responsible for getting Natalie Portman her Oscar in Black Swan. He almost did it again with Jackie earlier this year.

The romance is facing some serious problems, and according to our insiders, a breakup could be coming soon for Lawrence and Aronofsky.

Our sources say that while working together on the movie mother! the two Hollywood players got very close, and things got hot very fast.

However, the intensity did not last long, and soon the couple will announce their split.

We are aware that the popular movie director flew to Budapest, the capital of Hungary, last month to spend his birthday with the woman known as JLAW, but it was only an attempt to save something that no longer has steam.

Aronofsky spent nine years in a relationship with Rachel Weisz.