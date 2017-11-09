Jennifer Hudson Will Never Be Asked To Return To The Voice Again Because Of Her Nightmare ‘Diva Antics!’

The music competition’s executives are sick and tired of her behavior! We have learned that Jennifer Hudson’s first season coaching on The Voice will also be her last. Apparently, her ‘diva’ behavior was just too much for the crew members as well as for the cast.

The singer won the show in the United Kingdom and then joined Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus on the American version’s season 13.

But soon after, she and Shelton started arguing a lot, and that was a huge problem for the production.

‘Blake can’t stand Jennifer at all. The two are constantly at war both on-camera and off-camera, and it’s gotten to the point where he can’t even talk to her or look at her,’ one insider on set revealed.

However, it’s not just Blake who disliked her – the crew can’t stand her diva antics either!

‘Jennifer doesn’t show up on time and is a complete diva when she does. She’s constantly complaining about her outfits and is always unhappy with her hair and make-up. But honestly, there’s only so much that they can do!’ the spy dished.

Furthermore, Hudson has been promoting her production company, JHud Productions, a lot lately on The Voice.

The execs made sure to reprimand her for using the show for her own gain.

But it looks like there’s not much they can do as she refuses to stop plugging her business.

Next season, both her and Miley Cyrus will be gone from their judge chairs and replaced by Alicia Keys, and Kelly Clarkson.

Do you agree that Hudson should never return to the talent show?