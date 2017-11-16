Jennifer Hudson And Fiance Split After 10 Year Long Romance – She Requested A Protective Order Against Him!

A rep for Jennifer Hudson has officially announced that the Academy-Award winner and her fiance David Otunga are no longer an item. The two put an end to a long relationship of a decade!

It looks like yet another celeb couple has called it quits but this time it’s even sadder considering Jennifer and David had been together for no less than ten years.

The rep explained, however, that their romance has been crumbling for a long time and in recent months, the pair was getting closer and closer to a split.

What’s more, it looks like the law was also involved in the shocking breakup as Hudson apparently also received a protective order against her now ex.

‘They’ve been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months. Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son,’ the rep explained.

The split is also harder to bear because the estranged two are the parents of 8-year-old son David Daniel Otunga Jr.

That being said, it looks like a nasty custody war is definitely on the way!

Are you surprised to learn about the ugly breakup?