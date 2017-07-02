Jennifer Garner Spotted On Girls’ Night Out Celebrating Two Years Since Her Split From Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Garner looked very happy during her outing! The 45-year-old actress was spotted by the paparazzi while she was celebrating two years since her split from Ben Affleck.

Garner hung out with a few of her closest pals and she was all smiles.

Jennifer Garner was fresh faced and relaxed while spending some quality time with her female friends out and about.

The star was wearing a cute patterned shirt and over it an oversized sweater this weekend when she was spotted and photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu.

Source: radaronline.com

As fans may already be aware, Garner and Affleck made their split public on June 30, 2015, just a day after their ten-year anniversary.

After almost two years of still living together and going back and forth between being separated and seemingly patching things up, the estranged pair finally decided to file for divorce this year, on April 13.

Affleck finally moved out of their family home in May and, according to a source close to the family, Garner struggled to make the transition as smooth as possible for their three kids.

Garner and Affleck co-parent 11-year-old Violet, 8-year-old Seraphina and 5-year-old Samuel.

‘Ben and Jennifer are working closely together to make sure the kids are doing fine during this transition and that it does not interrupt their lives too much. They have their own traditions and things they will still do together as a family.’

All in all, it looks like even though their relationship is over, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck will still spend a lot of time together for the sake of their three kids.

Are you disappointed the on again, off again couple did not end up reconciling?