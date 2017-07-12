Jennifer Garner Reportedly Confronted Lindsey Shookus Over Jewelry Ben Affleck Gave Her

All hopes of a reconciliation between Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were shattered after the actor was spotted with his new girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, in London last week. While Affleck has clearly moved on, there are reports that Garner confronted Shookus as soon as she found out about their romance.

It isn’t known when Affleck and Shookus started dating, but they met long before Affleck’s split in 2015. Shookus is a producer for Saturday Night Live and has worked with the Batman v Superman star on multiple occasions. They apparently developed a friendship over the years and he reportedly flirted with her while he was still married to Garner.

“There was an immediate spark,” an insider revealed. “Ben and Lindsay flirted and stayed in touch through Ben’s appearances on SNL.”

The actor allegedly reached out to Shookus after Garner filed for divorce. Even though Affleck made it seem as though he and Garner might work things out, he was secretly meeting with Shookus and even buying her fancy jewelry. In fact, Garner learned about their romance when a store called the house asking about a ring Affleck recently bought. After taking the call, Garner decided it was time to confront Shookus in person.

“Jen met face-to-face with Lindsay and demanded she return the jewelry,” the insider explained. “Lindsay says she’d return it, but only if Ben asked for it back.”

That said, an insider told Us Magazine that Affleck’s romance with Shookus began a few years ago. The affair allegedly began in 2014, three years before Affleck and Jennifer Garner finally filed for divorce. Sources claim that the affair wasn’t the reason behind Affleck’s divorce and that he and Garner were experiencing a lot of problems.

Even still, the world was holding out hope that Affleck and Garner would reconcile, especially given how much time they spent together on the holidays. Most recently, Affleck and Garner celebrated the Fourth of July together with their three children – Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. Unfortunately, it looks like Affleck will not make things right with Garner and will stay with Shookus.

Despite the turn of events, AOL reports that Garner isn’t letting the news get her down. The actress was spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles over the weekend and looked happier than ever. While Affleck has found new love, it isn’t clear if Garner is back in the dating game just yet.