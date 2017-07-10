Jennifer Garner Met With Ben Affleck’s New Girlfriend And Asked Her To Back Off!

After Jennifer had discovered the shocking secret, she confronted the woman! Despite the fact that we are all just learning about Ben Affleck’s new girlfriend, it turns out that Jennifer Garner has been well aware of her existence in his life for a long time.

As you may remember, 44-year-old Affleck was caught with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus in London this week.

According to insiders, Affleck met the woman while hosting Saturday Night Live and spent some serious time flirting with her even though he and Garner were still married at the time!

A source claimed ‘There was an immediate spark. Ben and Lindsay flirted and stayed in touch through Ben’s appearances on SNL.’

Shortly after he and Garner split, he reached out to Shookus, and their relationship started.

And even though from the outside the actor seemed like he was making an effort to reconcile with Garner, in reality, he was spending a lot of time with Lindsay and showering her with many expensive presents.

Finally, Jennifer found out about the affair when a jewelry store called their house about a ring he bought for his secret girlfriend.

The actress decided to confront Ben’s mistress.

‘Jen met face-to-face with Lindsay and demanded she returns the jewelry. Lindsay says she would return it, but only if Ben asked for it back.’

Before the affair was discovered, many fans were still hoping Affleck and Garner would reconcile.

The estranged pair was even spotted spending the Fourth of July weekend together with their kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

But Ben also spent some time with Shookus in London in the days prior to the July 4 family outing.

It seems like the actor has made up his mind about the Saturday Night Live producer – she’s staying!

Advertisement

What do you think of the actor’s new love interest? Were you still hoping he and Garner would get back together?