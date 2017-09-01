FREE NEWSLETTER
Jennifer Garner Joins Instagram And Makes Fans Laugh With Hilarious Mom Joke – See Her First Ever Post!

Nick Markus Posted On 09/01/2017
Jennifer GarnerSource: thecut.com

Jennifer Garner has finally joined the popular social media platform! The actress made an account and shared her first post ever on there today.

It is a lapse vid of herself but what was funny is the fact that she incorporated a pretty awesome mom joke, that read: ‘Summer is almost over. Don’t be sad because sad is DAS backward and DAS not good.’

As the video progresses, just before the end, Jennifer Garner is shown playing with the letters and the message changes to: ‘I’m officially on Instagram, so please follow me because isn’t that how this works…’

I am officially on Instagram! So, please follow me because isn't that how this works…? Xx, Jen

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

It looks like the 45-year-old actress got her wish because, in just less than a day, she managed to get no less than 120,000 followers, while her funny video got 4,000 views.

Her dedicated fans did not wait too much time before giving her a warm welcome and left Garner many sweet messages on the platform.

It is safe to say, judging by the comments that everybody was very entertained by her first ever post on Instagram and let the actress know how much they look forward to her future posts.

All in all, fans thought she was ‘pure gold.’

Are you one of the first fans who followed Garner?

