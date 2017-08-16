Jennifer Garner Is Worried After Seeing Ben Affleck Buying Booze With Lindsay Shookus

Jennifer Garner is feeling many things when it comes to Ben Affleck, but love is not one of them.

After trying in vain to save their 10-year marriage, in the spring of 2017, Affleck and Garner announced their romance was over for good.

According to reports, for the sake of their three young children – Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 – Garner tried to be amicable with her estranged spouse.

However, after she saw Affleck parading around with his new girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, Garner decided to pull back.

The actress is said to be furious because pictures of Affleck leaving a liquor store in Maine accompanied by the Saturday Night Live producer hit the Web.

It is claimed during their marriage, Garner attempted to help Affleck get sober and she is disappointed to see Shookus openly buying alcohol with him.

The mother of three feels sorry for her ex-husband and his new girlfriend because based on his complicated history with alcohol abuse she fears things will spiral out of control.

A family friend told a well-known media outlet: “Things are much calmer, and Jen is finally feeling peace in her life for the first time in years.Of course, she cares about Ben, but Jen’s feeling is that he is no longer her problem. Jen is concerned about Ben because he is the father of their three children, but she actually does feel that he is Lindsay’s problem now.”

The chatty pal went on to say that Garner is puzzled by the way Shookus is handling her boyfriend’s drinking issues.

The insider shared: “Jen is very surprised that Lindsay is drinking around Ben. But she feels that ultimately it is up to [Lindsay] how she wants to handle the situation.”

The same source also stated that Garner has been “very quietly” dating a man and the news might have sent Affleck through the roof and pushed him back to the bottle.

The person explained: “The relationship has completely made Ben unravel. He realizes he is never going to get Jen back.”

In March, Affleck went to rehab to battle his addiction and shortly after Garner filed for divorce because he refused to fight his demons.