FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
leonardo dicaprio ben affleck Chris Soules alex rodriguez jennifer lopez charlize theron hilary duff gal gadot harry styles beyonce will smith andy cohen johnny depp tom cruise blake shelton Tupac emma watson nick loeb jessica alba angelina jolie chelsea handler Jackie Christie bella thorne
Home » Hollywood

Jennifer Garner Is Not Ready To Date Again Following Ben Affleck Heartbreak, Claims Source

Nick Markus Posted On 07/25/2017
0
130 Views
0


jennifer garnerSource: thecut.com

The heartbroken actress just wants to focus on her children for now. Sources close to the former Hollywood power couple have revealed that Jennifer Garner is not ready to date yet.

Now that Garner and Affleck are finally divorcing, the man is dating SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, but their relationship is already off to a rocky start.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner is still single, and she would like to keep it that way.

We have learned that despite a few promptings from friends like Chelsea Handler the actress and mother-of-three wants to focus on herself as well as her kids for a while before moving on to another man.

With that being said, it looks like dating is not on her summer bucket list.

She felt betrayed that her estranged husband is already dating and reports even claim Affleck and Shookus have been secretly together long before Garner decided to file the divorce.

After enduring a roller-coaster marriage for the past decade, Garner is still not ready to move on from the Oscar winner.

‘Jennifer’s not thinking about dating anyone just now. She went through a lot with Ben, and at the moment she is concentrating on her kids and herself. She has a tight group of friends who she can rely upon, and she will get through this and move on with her life on her terms. Jennifer is an incredible woman and mother, and she knows that dating isn’t really a priority right now,’ one source revealed.

The 45-year-old actress has also been getting a lot of comfort from her three children with Affleck: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

Advertisement

Do you think Jennifer is doing the right thing by waiting before getting back out there? Should she start dating right away just like Ben Affleck did?

Post Views: 130

Read more about ben affleck jennifer garner lindsay shookus

Advertisement

You may also like
Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner’s Split Could Get Ugly With Actor’s New Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus In The Picture
07/24/2017
New Trailer And Poster For ‘Justice League,’ Plus Details On Other New DC Movies!
07/22/2017
Ben Affleck Confirms He’s Reprising His Role As Batman
07/22/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *