Jennifer Garner Is Not Ready To Date Again Following Ben Affleck Heartbreak, Claims Source

The heartbroken actress just wants to focus on her children for now. Sources close to the former Hollywood power couple have revealed that Jennifer Garner is not ready to date yet.

Now that Garner and Affleck are finally divorcing, the man is dating SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, but their relationship is already off to a rocky start.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner is still single, and she would like to keep it that way.

We have learned that despite a few promptings from friends like Chelsea Handler the actress and mother-of-three wants to focus on herself as well as her kids for a while before moving on to another man.

With that being said, it looks like dating is not on her summer bucket list.

She felt betrayed that her estranged husband is already dating and reports even claim Affleck and Shookus have been secretly together long before Garner decided to file the divorce.

After enduring a roller-coaster marriage for the past decade, Garner is still not ready to move on from the Oscar winner.

‘Jennifer’s not thinking about dating anyone just now. She went through a lot with Ben, and at the moment she is concentrating on her kids and herself. She has a tight group of friends who she can rely upon, and she will get through this and move on with her life on her terms. Jennifer is an incredible woman and mother, and she knows that dating isn’t really a priority right now,’ one source revealed.

The 45-year-old actress has also been getting a lot of comfort from her three children with Affleck: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

Do you think Jennifer is doing the right thing by waiting before getting back out there? Should she start dating right away just like Ben Affleck did?