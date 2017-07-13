Jennifer Garner Hangs Out With Chelsea Handler At The Same Eatery Ben Affleck Took Lindsay Shookus On A Date!

Even though Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are no longer together, it looks like they have similar taste when it comes to Hollywood hot spots. Meanwhile, Chelsea Handler may have lost former BFF Jennifer Aniston’s respect, but at least the comedian still has a Jennifer (Garner) to hang out with.

Garner and Handler were spotted together during a girls-only outing last night.

Garner rocked a simple and yet sexy style.

The 45-year-old actress changed out of the flip-flops she wore earlier in the day and into a pair of chunky black heels that she paired with skinny jeans and a tucked-in, loose-fitting black blouse.

42-year-old Handler seemed to be in high spirits as she was photographed by the paparazzi walking closely behind her pal.

The two women were caught exiting Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

Sources claim this is the same eatery Affleck took his new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus to on Saturday night.

‘They arrived in a limo. They looked happy. They had a quick dinner and then returned to Ben’s house,’ the insider dished about Affleck and Shookus’ date.

But according to yet another source, Jennifer Garner is not embarrassed about the current situation with Affleck as her sole focus is their three children: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

The insider praised Garner for being a strong woman who is trying to move on with her life after the messy divorce.

Apparently, the actress is not looking for someone to date as she only wants to be a good mother to her three kids.