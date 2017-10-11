Jennifer Garner Bans Ben Affleck From Spending Time Overnight With The Kids Unless He Gets Tested!

Now that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are divorcing officially, the man has been living as a true bachelor, but it looks like that type of lifestyle hasn’t done him any good. According to an insider, Garner asked her ex to get tested for drugs every time before he is allowed a sleepover with their children.

The mother is always with the children but the father is quite distant while focusing more on his relationship with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus.

In fact, the family has crumbled so much that Ben’s mother Christine Anne Boldt had to intervene in his place.

‘Jen has put her foot down and says either Ben submits to drug testing or he can forget about seeing the kids for a sleepover. It breaks her heart to see Ben in liquor stores more than he goes to church! Now she wants him to prove he is completely clean of drugs and that he has given up his partying ways. He was such a big party guy before, and he has slipped up a few times since. Jen is not taking any chances. The kids come first, as always. She is giving Ben no excuses — or second chances,’ the source dished.

As fans may already be aware, the actor even went to rehab to fix his addiction earlier in the year.

However, at the end of June, he was spotted with his new lover boozing during a vacation in Maine.

Because of that Garner doesn’t trust that her baby daddy will not fall off the wagon again and so she is asking him to get tested before spending time with their kids.

But if the actor really cares about the children he will do it – even though the insider seems to think ‘Once an addict, always an addict.’

In addition, it looks like his main issue is that he never realizes he has a problem until ‘his face is on the floor.’