Jennifer Garner And Ben’s Brother Casey Checked The ‘Spiraling’ Actor Into Rehab After Relapsing – ‘Jen Keeps Him In Line’

Actor Ben Affleck has once again checked into rehab for his alcohol abuse problem and it was his estranged wife Jennifer Garner as well as his brother Casey who pushed him to go and seek help. According to a source close to the stars, not too long after starting to go out with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, Affleck realized he was spiraling out of control once again.

He was ‘really unhappy’ and he had reached a ‘breaking point.’

Despite the fact that Jennifer and Ben are no longer an item, the man still turned to the mother of his children.

Regardless of the many things they’ve been through ‘Jen’s always been the person who can get through to him. Ben told her everything that was going on with his life. He was devastated but knew he had to change.’

Soon after, Jennifer along with the actor’s brother Casey found him a proper rehab center in Los Angeles.

That way he could continue seeing his family more often as well as going to work.

After about five days at the overnight rehab center, Ben checked out and is currently at a Buddhist meditation place called Against the Stream.

Apparently he feels better than he has ever felt and is making weekly visits.

Advertisement

The source also stated that even though Lindsay makes him pretty happy, he knows he can always rely on Jen, and it’s also her who keeps Ben ‘in line as much as she can.’