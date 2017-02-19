Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Are Still Getting A Divorce

Jennifer Garner has been recently spotted out and about and she looked happier than ever by herself. Although she and Ben Affleck have been rumored to have started their relationship from scratch, giving it another chance for their children, now it looks like a breakup is unavoidable.

The former couple announced their split in June of 2015. They have three kids together.

On Thursday, the paparazzi shot Garner while she was getting back from getting her nails done. The actress looked cheery and she wore a beige coat and sunglasses.

Furthermore, in order to protect her freshly painted toenails she wore flip flops.

This past weekend, speculations have made their way to social media that Garner was officially ready to file for a divorce from Ben Affleck.

“No matter what happens, Ben and Jen are committed to raising their family as one unit and will continue to do so as it has worked for them. They are both committed to their family,” stated a source close to the troubled couple.

However, another insider shared that: “Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed. They have been working at their relationship for the past few years.”

In reality, Garner and Affleck’s relationship has been amicable and Affleck recently shared that Garner is a great cook. “She’s probably the best cook I know. We had roast chicken this year; it was really, really good.”

Over the holidays, reports stated that the two had an even better relationship than in the past.

What made fans believe that the divorce was off is that the two, along with their three children went for a mountain vacation in Montana.

Insiders claimed that Affleck was serious about trying to save his marriage to Garner and admitted that he was at fault for ruining it. The actors broke up after Garner realized Affleck cheated on her with their family nanny Christine Ouzounian.