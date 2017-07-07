FREE NEWSLETTER
Jennifer Garner Allegedly Is “Ok” With Ben’s New Relationship

Todd Malm Posted On 07/07/2017
Ben and JenSource: ETOnline.com

Jennifer has moved on! Garner apparently has come to terms with Ben’s new relationship with Lindsay Shookus according to a source. The insider close to Garner claimed she knew about his new girlfriend while on vacation with Ben for the 4th of July.

“She is Ok with it.”

And frankly, there is no reason for her to be upset about it because they aren’t together anymore.

As CI readers know, Garner and Affleck split up in June of 2015 after ten years of marriage.

Sources previously revealed that Ben cheated on her with their former nanny.

However, they still manage to keep an amicable co-parenting relationship, and even hang out sometimes.

They even went to the Caribbean with their three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel who are eleven, eight, and five respectively.

Family is number 1 right now for the Daredevil star, as a close friend of Ben said that “Affleck is putting his family first.”

Shookus and the Batman star have only been seeing each other for three months, but allegedly their romance has been stirring for nearly three years.

Just in case you don’t know the details, Ben and Lindsay allegedly first started their cutesy-fling three years ago just a few months after she came a mom.

It was scandalous and salacious indeed.

Shookus was married to Kevin Miller at the time, and Ben was still with Jennifer.

If the rumors are true, at least Lindsay and Ben are both cheaters that can be together!

A source revealed previously, “they were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could.” At the time, when Garner and Miller heard about their respective spouses’ infidelity, they were shocked. If Jennifer and Kevin were smart, they would start dating just to get back at them, don’t you think?

