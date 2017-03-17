Jennifer Aniston’s Secret For Staying Young Is Drinkable Collagen?

Apparently, collagen could be your best friend when it comes to the fight against aging, and Jennifer Aniston knows this very well.

Collagen is produced within your body naturally and helps your skin keep its elasticity and brightness, and it cannot be argued that it doesn’t play an important role. However, as we grow older our body produces less and less of it, and so the signs of aging appear.

Nowadays, many celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston, who want to combat wrinkles and saggy skin caused by aging, have turned to drinkable collagen, the latest innovation in beauty! It’s no wonder Aniston looks better and better as the years go by!

Is the collagen-infused smoothie your best choice? Well, all signs point to that conclusion.

Don't think you can help your skin in three minutes? Think again! Check out our 3 minute beauty mask to help moisturize your skin for an amazing glow. Link in bio the recipe! A post shared by Vital Proteins (@vitalproteins) on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:52am PST

Digesting collagen is new only to the western world. In Asia, it has been proven to work for years!

In Hollywood, the craze started only recently alongside the bone-broth method which is proven to have similar effects.

The brand that Jennifer Aniston uses is by Vital Proteins, and it seems to work great if we just take a look at the youthful looking 48 years old Aniston!

However, the product is not vegetarian-friendly as it derives from beef-bone and fish-scale sources.

“In Australia, we have this brand Proplenish that I use. I put a packet in my daily smoothie and I seriously see the difference—it just made my skin plumper,” designer Lorna Jane stated about the product that is all the rage in Hollywood right now.

Despite its scientifically proven effects, however, the drinkable collagen is said to have a distinctively bad taste.

Advertisement

“I highly recommend going the smoothie route—you can’t taste it at all when it’s blended. I tried mixing it with hot water and lemon but could sense that it wasn’t just water in there, and it made me a bit sick to my stomach (but that might be all mental),” E! news editor Kailey Harless, who tested Aniston’s youth elixir stated.