FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
cole sprouse jennifer aniston brad pitt emma stone bella thorne meghan markle Josh Hartnett Tiffany Haddish dwayne johnson angelina jolie k. michelle ellen degeneres kevin hart chris pratt katy perry tom cruise selena gomez leah remini elvis presley ben affleck chrissy teigen Anderson East juliette lewis
Home » Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston’s Husband Justin Theroux Reveals He Skipped An Audition For Her ‘90s Hit Show ‘Friends’: ‘I Slept In That Day’

Nick Markus Posted On 08/17/2017
0
700 Views
0


justin theroux jennifer anistonSource: eonline.com

It turns out that Jennifer Aniston’s current hubby Justin Theroux could have had the opportunity to meet his actress wife way earlier in life if he just set his alarm. The man revealed that he was supposed to audition for Friends, Aniston’s famous TV show, but he slept in that day.

Apparently, he was not ready for fame.

Theroux also talked more about their relationship, confessing that Aniston always shuts down his jokes when they’re not funny.

As for whether or not she enjoys immature comedy such as fart jokes, the husband said she is not against one or two from time to time but that her sense of humor is much more refined and that she is genuinely funny.

‘Why would a man be intimidated by a funny woman? In a perfect world, a relationship is two people laughing together,’ Theroux added.

Speaking of humor, the A-list actress also opened up about her life partner, joking that despite looking like a serial killer at first, once you get to know him he is the ‘nicest person in the world.’

As fans who keep up with the power couple may know, Theroux has talked before about how the media portrays his relationship with Aniston as opposed to how it actually is in real life.

According to him, he looks somewhat like an ‘avatar’ on the magazines’ covers – like a clearly insane person he cannot recognize.

In addition, he also admitted that fame is a very tricky thing and because of that, it’s sometimes difficult to come to terms with.

All in all, his beloved wife has been doing a great job at that, the man praised.

Advertisement

Are you curious what character Theroux would have played in Friends if he ended up being part of the cast?

Post Views: 700

Read more about jennifer aniston justin theroux friends

Advertisement

You may also like
Jennifer Aniston’s Former Friend Chelsea Handler Takes Revenge By Cozying Up To Her Ex Brad Pitt!
08/17/2017
How Brad Pitt Recently Encouraged Jennifer Aniston To Make A Major Career Change
08/16/2017
Selena Gomez Asks Famous Friends Like Taylor Swift How To Keep Romance Private
08/11/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *