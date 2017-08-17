Jennifer Aniston’s Husband Justin Theroux Reveals He Skipped An Audition For Her ‘90s Hit Show ‘Friends’: ‘I Slept In That Day’

It turns out that Jennifer Aniston’s current hubby Justin Theroux could have had the opportunity to meet his actress wife way earlier in life if he just set his alarm. The man revealed that he was supposed to audition for Friends, Aniston’s famous TV show, but he slept in that day.

Apparently, he was not ready for fame.

Theroux also talked more about their relationship, confessing that Aniston always shuts down his jokes when they’re not funny.

As for whether or not she enjoys immature comedy such as fart jokes, the husband said she is not against one or two from time to time but that her sense of humor is much more refined and that she is genuinely funny.

‘Why would a man be intimidated by a funny woman? In a perfect world, a relationship is two people laughing together,’ Theroux added.

Speaking of humor, the A-list actress also opened up about her life partner, joking that despite looking like a serial killer at first, once you get to know him he is the ‘nicest person in the world.’

As fans who keep up with the power couple may know, Theroux has talked before about how the media portrays his relationship with Aniston as opposed to how it actually is in real life.

According to him, he looks somewhat like an ‘avatar’ on the magazines’ covers – like a clearly insane person he cannot recognize.

In addition, he also admitted that fame is a very tricky thing and because of that, it’s sometimes difficult to come to terms with.

All in all, his beloved wife has been doing a great job at that, the man praised.

