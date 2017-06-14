Jennifer Aniston’s Husband, Justin Theroux, Approved Of Brad Pitt Reunion – Check Out The Video!

Jennifer Aniston has been a much-needed support system for her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, whose wife, Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce back in September as everyone knows by now. Jennifer’s husband, Justin Theroux, was totally cool with their reconciliation.

As Pitt and Jolie attempt to hammer out the last details of their divorce, Jennifer has been there for Brad, and her husband doesn’t mind at all.

Jennifer also told her friends that Brad is no longer banned among their circle and she has even said to him that she hopes to see him on the scene in LA very soon.

Jennifer and Brad have been married for five years when the actress filed for divorce amid rumors of an affair between her husband and Jolie on the set of their 2005, Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Even if Jennifer and Brad’s split continued to make headlines every month after their break-up, the couple’s divorce which was also a messy one came to an end.

After years have passed, the two of them seem to have reached better terms and Brad is welcomed back into his former group of friends.

An insider knows a lot more details on this whole situation and has revealed some of them to the public.

‘Brad’s being slowly welcomed back into the old clan. Attending that [fundraiser] with Courteney Cox was a huge step forward. Moving forward, Brad hoping to step out with Aniston and Theroux. Brad’s totally into the idea of a photo opp with Jen and Justin-it will certainly rustle some feathers at Chez Jolie.’

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux got married back in August 2015 after about one year after Pitt and Jolie’s own wedding, and they have been continued to stay together happily ever since.

A while ago Theroux was invited to Ellen DeGeneres show, and during the interview, he spoke about his wife.

Brad, on the other hand, seems to be doing a lot better and he stopped drinking to be able to have a normal life.

Advertisement

Jolie just moved to her new home in Los Feliz together with their six kids, and she is also trying her best to keep going on. The only ones that are not so happy about her moving there are the neighbors who claim that she is a terrible neighbor, due to the huge fuss she has been making there with all the moving trucks and the mess they’re making.