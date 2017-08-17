FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston’s Former Friend Chelsea Handler Takes Revenge By Cozying Up To Her Ex Brad Pitt!

Nick Markus Posted On 08/17/2017
chelsea-handler-jennifer-anistonSource: independent.co.uk

As fans certainly remember, the comedian and the A-list actress used to be the best of friends. However, following their massive fallout, it looks like Chelsea Handler is planning to take revenge on Jennifer Aniston for kicking her out of her influential Hollywood circle by cozying up to her former husband, Brad Pitt.

We have learned from sources close to the former BFFs that Handler has decided it’s a good idea to replace Aniston with someone she has a lot of history with – Brad Pitt.

Despite the fact that they are no longer close, the move seems like a stab in the back.

The insider revealed that Chelsea actually never blamed Pitt for the ugly way in which his marriage to the Friends actress ended but thought Jolie was at fault for the hugely publicized split.

With that being said, now that she no longer has to show loyalty to Aniston, Handler can hang out with Pitt without feeling guilty for fraternizing with her girl friend’s ex.

Handler and Aniston ended their friendship after the actress found out the comedian was not keeping her mouth shut and was spilling secrets about her marriage with husband, Justin Theroux.

But it seems like the fallout has been beneficial for Chelsea who is now thinking of working with Brad Pitt.

‘Chelsea has long been a fan of Brad’s Plan B production company and is talking with them about a few projects. Do not be surprised if we see Brad and Chelsea having lunch together soon!’ the insider stated.

