Jennifer Aniston’s Former BFF Chelsea Handler Sets New Pal Jennifer Garner Up On Dates Following Ben Affleck Divorce!

Following her fallout with Aniston, Chelsea Handler has been spending a lot of time with another famous Jennifer! The comedian, who admitted she was at fault for their feud, decided to treat her new BFF right.

New reports have revealed that Chelsea Handler is determined to find her pal Jennifer Garner, a man.

According to a mutual friend of Handler and Garner, ‘This is Chelsea’s top priority, she has told Jen it is time to jump back on the horse and start seeing what’s out there.’

As fans may already be aware, 42-year-old Handler had a bitter falling out with her ex-BFF Jennifer Aniston.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Garner has finally decided to file for a divorce against Ben Affleck and is now single!

Affleck managed to move on from their on-again, off-again romance quickly and has been spotted with his new girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer, Lindsay Shookus plenty of times.

Handler and Garner came together after their bitter splits and were there for each other when they most needed someone.

The comedienne is now determined to help Garner move on from her ex, just like he moved on from her.

Apparently, the actress has nothing against the idea!

‘Since Ben is rubbing Jen’s nose in it right now with Lindsay, she is not against Chelsea’s encouragement at all. She has been so cooped up and conservative for years, but hanging out with Chelsea has opened her eyes to the fact there is a world of excitement and fun, which she has been depriving herself of. Jen is ready to let her hair down, but would prefer to double date with Chelsea — at least for the first couple of times,’ the insider dished.

Is the two women’s friendship good for them? Do you agree with Handler’s plan to find Garner a man ASAP?