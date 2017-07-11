Jennifer Aniston’s Famous Friends Freeze Out Chelsea Handler Following Their Fallout – Handler Desperate To Stay Relevant?

Jennifer Aniston’s friends have remained loyal to her and are not interested in hanging out with Chelsea Handler now that the Hollywood star and the comedian are no longer close. Reports say Handler is having a hard time rebuilding her social life in the wake of her fallout with Jennifer Aniston.

According to a source close to Aniston’s inner circle ‘Jen’s friends are all staunchly loyal.’

As a result, Jennifer’s best pals, including Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jen Meyer, Molly Sims, Ellen DeGeneres and many others, have no intention to meet up with Chelsea these days.

Fans may remember that Jennifer Aniston and Chelsea Handler’s friendship imploded not too long ago.

‘Jennifer found out that Chelsea was spilling secrets about her marriage, and talking behind her back,’ an insider dished.

It looks like Handler feels completely left out and is desperate to get back into Aniston’s famous circle of confidants.

The insider explained that Chelsea is trying to organize a Halloween party even though it is over three months away!

She has sent out tentative invites asking people not to plan anything that day, but most of them completely ignored her with few going so far as to decline coldly.

Chelsea has also suffered a huge drop in profile ever since relocating her show to Netflix and only airing new episodes once a week.

The woman is starting to realize that it is going to be virtually impossible to remain relevant without Jennifer Aniston’s friendship.