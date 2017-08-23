Jennifer Aniston Talks ‘Friends’ Characters’ ‘Afterlife’ – Crushes Rachel And Joey Fans’ Hopes

Jennifer Aniston opened up about Rachel and Joey’s afterlife. The actress made it very clear that the two Friends characters couldn’t be involved romantically, crushing the hopes of all those fans who ship them.

Although Joey and Rachel did have a short-lived relationship in the last season, the actress believes that the perfect man for Rachel has and always will be Ross.

‘I really believe that if there is an afterworld of Friends, they are still thriving. Don’t you? I just don’t think Joey and Rachel could have made it. I think it was more physical than emotional with them. They were friends with benefits, and they left it at that,’ Aniston explained the characters’ dynamic.

Her current husband Justin Theroux was even supposed to audition for the role but he ‘slept in’ that day.

Her ex-husband Brad Pitt did make a cameo on the show, however.

Aniston revealed that she is very glad she and Theroux never met on the set of Friends.

The actress thinks that when they did meet, even though it happened many years later, it was the perfect timing!

She also revealed that the rumors about Theroux sleeping through the audition are not true.

In reality, the man made a conscious decision not to go because he didn’t want to fly on a plane that day or have to move to California for the part.

What do you think about the fictional characters’ lives after the show? Do you imagine Rachel ending up with Joey and making it work or are you a die-hard Ross fan?