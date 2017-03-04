Jennifer Aniston Takes Brad Pitt Back Amid Divorce From Angelina Jolie!

Jennifer Aniston is such a good person! Or does she expect something in return?

According to reports, the Friends actress has been going out of her way to help her former husband, Brad Pitt get over his more recent failed marriage to Angelina Jolie.

Furthermore, sources say the two have been super friendly to each other lately and for Pitt who is mostly alone and begging for affection and company in his life, Jennifer Aniston is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Jen’s slowly accepting him back into her circle and he’s incredibly grateful,” claimed a trusty source close to the actress.

As fans already know, after Brangelina’s divorce scandal exploded, the man realized that he had alienated all of his friends during their marriage because Jolie was allegedly very controlling and used to getting whatever she wanted – and that is, for Pitt to be away from his palls, especially girl palls and focus more on her and the kids.

Now however, Pitt is slowly returning to normalcy and it’s all thanks to Aniston!

The 53 year old was recently spotted in Malibu at a charity event with Courteney Cox, Aniston’s BFF.

“He loved hanging out with her again,” revealed the insider.

“Jen feels sorry for how ‘that woman’ is treating him,” added the insider about Aniston, who is in no way fond of Jolie after, over 10 years ago, she managed to steal Pitt from her and ruined their marriage.

If you were wondering whether or not Aniston would take Pitt back, the source thought it was unlikely considering she has moved on a long time ago and now she is dating Justin Theroux.

“She would never take him back, but she does miss his professional take on things,” stated the source.

“They were once a formidable producing partnership.”