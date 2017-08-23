Jennifer Aniston Slams Pregnancy Rumors Again And Talks Inner Beauty And Confidence

Jennifer Aniston has had it with all of these rumors that she is expecting a child! During a new interview, the actress said that if she could ban one phrase in the media about her, it would be the usual headline ‘She’s Pregnant,’ accompanied by a photo of Aniston with a hand over her belly.

According to her experience as a public person, Jennifer Aniston says that if stars eat a bit more on vacation or are a bit bloated in paparazzi photos, tabloids immediately assume they are pregnant.

The Friends actress revealed that the topic of having kids is actually pretty sensitive for her.

With that being said, she believes that it’s really no one’s business if a couple is having children or not.

In fact, happiness is a different concept for every one of us, and it should be treated as a private matter.

It’s quite clear the actress is annoyed by all of the pregnancy speculations, and she made it very clear that she wants the media to stay out of her ‘panty drawers.’

In the same interview, she was also asked what revamped trend from the 1990s she believes is a total mistake.

Considering she was a style icon during that decade while staring on Friends, she should definitely know what she’s talking about.

‘Tiny sunglasses. I just think they’re ridiculous. I am not a fan of those little tiny spectacles; I’m a fan of classic sunglasses. That was very ’90s, wasn’t it? When you would see those little tiny frames, those were brought back from the John Lennon days.’

But when it comes to being stylish and in fashion, the most important thing is actually being confident and comfortable in your own skin, and that is what Aniston is all about these days.

In her opinion, you have to be in love with the person you are first of all and only good things will come from there – it is not about the trends you are following or the brands you are using.

Beauty comes from within!

That is very important to be clarified especially in this day and age when social media can make women a little self-conscious. Wise words!

Advertisement

Wise words, we totally agree!