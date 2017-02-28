Jennifer Aniston Is Having A Baby Girl, Said Kathy Hilton

Jennifer Aniston is having a baby girl – that is the surprising revelation made by Kathy Hilton on social media Sunday evening.

That night, all eyes were on Aniston and her husband, Justin Theroux, at the 2017 Oscars in California. They were giving people all around the world #couplegoals.

The duo seemed happy and in love as they walked the red carpet.

Aniston looked absolutely stunning in a shimmering black gown by Versace that featured a high slit and plunging neckline.

The same dress that Jennifer Lopez wore almost a year ago to perform with Marc Anthony at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The tiny little difference is the fact that Aniston completed her look with $10.7 million in Lorraine Schwartz diamonds including 100-carat earrings. Wow, just wow.

Aniston, who was a presenter at the disastrous Oscar ceremony got very emotional as she opened the In Memoriam segment talking about Bill Paxton who had passed away just hours before the event started.

Theroux and Aniston were later seen holding hands and being very affectionate with each other as they attended the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night in Beverly Hills, California.

While Aniston looked happy and in love, her stomach appeared to be flat, and she certainly did not seem pregnant.

However, for some mysterious reason, Hilton, who might know something that the rest of the world is not aware of and who might have confused Aniston with another pregnant celebrity, claimed she has a baby on the way.

The 57-year-old mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton tweeted: “Jennifer Aniston looks so beautiful tonight I am telling you she is having a baby girl. 100/ percent!!!!!!!!!!!”

Fans of Aniston have been going crazy and asking Mrs. Hilton for more information; she has not deleted the tweet nor answered their inquiries.

Aniston has been pregnant at least 100 times in her career, according to tabloids, so this might just another rumor, or maybe she is welcoming a baby via adoption or surrogate.