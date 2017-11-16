FREE NEWSLETTER
Jennifer Aniston Doubts Justin Bieber Is The Right Man For Selena Gomez

Dylan Fisher Posted On 11/16/2017
Justin Bieber Selena Gomez Jennifer AnistonCredit: Elle

A changed man that is what Justin Bieber is claiming to be, but it appears that Jennifer Aniston is not sure he is telling the truth.

It is a well-known fact that Aniston and Selena Gomez are good friends. According to well-placed sources, Aniston sees the Texan singer and actress as a daughter.

The person close to Brad Pitt’s former wife claimed that she is disappointed in Gomez’s decision to go back to the Canadian star who previously broke her heart.

The source, which spoke to OK!, claimed that Aniston does not want Gomez to get hurt again and she fears Bieber might cause trouble again.

If the story is accurate, Aniston will have to accept Gomez’s new romance because the pair plans to move in together.

A source spoke to People and claimed: “They are great and very happy.It just got too crazy last week with all the attention. Justin canceled his tour to take care of his mental health, and he wants to continue to focus on this. He did not like the chaos. They agreed to stay more low-key. It was Selena’s idea, and Justin is all for it. He is already looking at homes in the Calabasas, CA area. They just can’t wait to start their life together.”

The tipster added: “Their first home together is the beginning of what they hope will be a very long life together. They have both grown up so much. Being apart was crucial for them to move on and to realize they were meant to be together. Ultimately, buying a home to live in as a couple will seal the deal.”

A second insider told Hollywood Life that Bieber is more mature and he is taking it slow with Gomez to make sure this time around they finish as husband and wife.

The same source confessed that Gomez is proud of the improvements and changes Bieber has made to his life.

The pal shared: “Selena is blown away by Justin’s new integrity. Since they have reunited, Justin now keeps every promise he makes and is doing everything he says he is going to do. Selena feels secure in their relationship because he is making it easy for her to trust him completely.Justin has grown, matured and has really changed a lot in the last few years. She is falling in love all over again with a new and improved Justin who calls when he says he is going to call, texts when he says he will and is doing everything right.”

Fans are hoping it works out this time around.

