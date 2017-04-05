Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Care About Brad Pitt Or Angelina Jolie, Claims Friend Chelsea Handler

Recently, Jennifer Aniston’s close friend, TV host Chelsea Handler has denied that the actress in even considering taking back her former love Brad Pitt following his nasty divorce from Angelina Jolie.

“I don’t think Jen cares about what’s going on and it’s crazy that people think she does,” Handler stated. “As if she’s sitting around caring about (Angelina Jolie). I know I don’t.”

Although it may look like it’s not her place to speak about these matters, it’s not even the first time she’s expressed her point of view on the divorce between the two Hollywood actors. In fact, she was one of the first public personalities who talked about it on her Netflix show shortly after the split was announced.

However, at the time, her comment was a lot more controversial and attracted a lot of criticism. She said that she wonders why Brad Pitt needed to self-medicate, adding that it may have been because instead of spending the last decade living his life and “hanging out with George Clooney and Matt Damon,” he was instead “stuck in a house with 85 kids speaking 15 different languages!”

But Handler and being politically correct just don’t mix. In India, she is known as the naïve American girl who had no idea Priyanka Chopra could speak English. Afterwards, she moved to America for her show Quantico.

As fans already know, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ended their marriage in September 2016 and ever since then they have been involved in a nasty custody battle over their six children.

These days, however, they have been acting more civil towards each other and decided to make peace and co-parent their kids away from the media.