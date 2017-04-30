Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Fight Rumors That Brad Pitt Friendship Is Hurting Their Marriage

Is Jennifer Aniston pushing Justin Theroux to reexamine their marriage because of her friendship with Brad Pitt?

This week, a person claiming to be a friend of Theroux’s said that “The Leftovers” star went through a series of emotions upon learning that his wife was texting Mr. Pitt after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in the fall.

At first, Theroux said nothing because he assumed that Aniston, who is known for being generous, was just behaving like a pal to her ex-husband as he swam through this difficult moment of his life.

It is also being reported that Theroux stayed silent because his wife is the breadwinner in the couple and had no plans to upset her.

In Louvre. 👨🏼‍🎨🍷🥐🇫🇷 #LouvreVuitton #paris #jeffkoons A post shared by @justintheroux on Apr 11, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

However, as timed marched on, rumors of a possible reunion between Pitt and Aniston for a movie surfaced. All the whispers in the tabloids and magazines have Theroux reevaluating his marriage, according to tipsters.

One source said: “Justin and Jen have been at each others’ throats ever since he found out about Brad.He feels totally betrayed, but Jen has told him Brad just needs a sympathetic ear and that she accepted his calls because she wanted to be supportive.”

It seems that Pitt is creating unnecessary drama for his ex-wife who before he reentered her life was everywhere praising her wonderful husband.

HBDJ❤ XO A post shared by @justintheroux on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

Not too long ago, Aniston sat down with Marie Claire magazine and beamed over Theroux.

The blonde stunner shared: “Why is he the right person for me? All I know is that I feel completely seen, and adored, in no matter what state. There’s no part of me that I don’t feel comfortable showing, exposing. And it brings forth the best part of myself, because I care about him so much. And he’s such a good person. It hurts me to think of anything hurting him.”

Advertisement

There is a big possibility that things are not as bad as the insider wants the world to believe because the pair has been posting lovey-dovey photos on Instagram – let us hope it is not a facade.