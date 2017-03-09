Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Back Together? What About Husband Justin Theroux?

As it turns out, Jennifer Aniston may have second thoughts about her marriage to Justin Theroux and it’s all because of Brad Pitt, sources claim!

In 2005, the relationship between Aniston and Pitt ended after the media began circulating rumors that the actor was getting a little too close to his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie.

A few months later, the split was official and in October, Jolie announced that she was expecting her and Pitt’s first biological child – Shiloh.

In 2014, Aniston managed to move on from Pitt and marry Justin Theroux, after years of feeling heartbroken by the betrayal.

Now that Pitt and Jolie have divorced, fans are wondering whether or not Aniston would like to start again with Brad.

In fact, fans are excited at the prospect that the former couple would reunite. After the news that Brad used the Friends star as a shoulder to cry on, many started hoping they would rekindle their love, especially because none of the star’s representatives denied the newfound friendship.

But what does Justin Theroux feel about seeing his wife alongside Pitt in the headlines?

The fact that Brad Pitt has many connections in Hollywood but he still chose his former wife to share his divorce sorrows with touched many fans who wonder if Jennifer would give Brad a second chance – after all, he was the biggest love of her life!

Now, many speculate that even though Aniston was humiliated after Pitt betrayed her in such a way, she still has a soft spot for her first husband.

Jennifer is yet to make any official announcements regarding her future with Justin Theroux or about giving Brad Pitt another chance.

Story developing.