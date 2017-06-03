Jenna Lee Leaves The Fox News Channel At A Critical Time For The Network – Who Will Replace Her On ‘Happening Now’?

Jenna Lee is leaving the Fox News Channel at a critical time when the network is facing a lot of changes.

The departure of the 37-year-old San Francisco, CA native surprised the industry. She wants to have a greater impact in her field by bringing the focus back to actual reporting.

Lenna was hired by Roger Ailes in 2007 for the Fox Business Network. Three years later, she was able to move up in the hierarchy and joined Fox News. She was the first person to make such transition.

After close to seven years hosting Happening Now, Lee shocked viewers when she announced that Friday’s show was her last one.

Lee shared the news by saying: “I’ve decided it’s time for a change and have chosen to leave Fox News. I love being a journalist. I believe it’s what I’m called to do. I have some really big ideas on how to better serve you in that particular arena. It has truly been a privilege serving our viewers.”

In a statement that Lee put out, she showed appreciation for the years she spent working on the right-leaning network.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Lee explained: “This was a difficult decision for me and I’m very grateful for the opportunities that the Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network have afforded me.”

The official word from Fox News went in the same direction; it read: “We are grateful for Jenna’s many contributions to Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network throughout her 10 years here. She is a talented journalist and we wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors.”

It is not immediately clear what Lee is going to be doing next, but sources say a move to CNN or MSNBC is entirely conceivable in the next few months.

Advertisement

A successor has not yet been named for the 2 PM slot on the network’s lineup.