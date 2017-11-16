Jenna Elfman And Garret Dillahunt Join ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4

The Walking Dead gets most of the attention for its ongoing war with Negan, but spin-off Fear the Walking Dead continues to chug along as it gears up for Season 4. The show is preparing for some big changes in the upcoming season, including two major new cast members.

Popular character actor Garret Dillahunt and actress/comedienne Jenna Elfman have both signed on as regular cast members for next season.

Dillahunt, who is currently recurring on the FOX series The Gifted, is a huge fan of the franchise and actually campaigned hard for the role of Negan on The Walking Dead.

His social media campaign earned him an audition, but in the end, the role of the bat-wielding psychopath went to actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Details on Dillahunt’s role on Fear the Walking Dead are being kept top secret, which is course is leading fans to begin wildly speculating.

Elfman, most famous for her sitcom Dharma & Greg, is also playing an unspecified role during Season 4, as part of a sea change behind the scenes.

In the recent season finale of Fear the Walking Dead, the main characters headed north out of Mexico toward the southern state of Texas.

As a result, the show will also move its entire production from Baja California, Mexico to actually film the fourth season in Texas.

Also, original showrunner Dave Erickson has departed the series, replaced with Once Upon a Time writers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg.

They’ll be joined by current Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple, who has shepherded the original series since its fourth season, as well.

In October, Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman revealed the two shows will finally feature a crossover in the upcoming season. That’s lead many to believe that Michael Cudlitz may reprise his role as Abraham on Fear the Walking Dead, as he would still be living in Texas with his wife and children during that show’s timeline.