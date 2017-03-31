Jenelle Evans Will Not Invite Any Of Her Teen Mom Co-stars To Her Wedding!

According to new reports, Jenelle Evans wants her close friends and family to attend her wedding to fiancé David Eason, but that’s it!

It looks like her Teen Mom 2 co-stars are NOT invited!

The 25 years old bride-to-be has revealed that the “backyard rustic theme” wedding with an “elegant” and “sweet and southern” twist will be attended only by a small number of people, carefully handpicked by the reality TV star.

When asked if any of her co-stars will be there on her special day, the woman revealed that she is not really close with any of them.

In addition, it looks like her feuding co-stars are not the only ones we will not see at the event. Jenelle’s own mother Barbara Evans may not receive an invitation either!

The star explained that her relationship with her mom has not been getting any better and she is still thinking about whether or not she will be welcome to her wedding.

Fans may already know that Jenelle has been feuding with her mother because Barbara is still refusing to sign custody of her 7-year-old Jace back to her.

However, at least the fans will be able to witness the ceremony because Jenelle revealed the MTV cameras will be there.

Her daughter Ensley and future stepdaughter Maryssa will serve as flower girls, while Jace and Kaiser would be groomsmen.

Recently, the feuding co-stars attacked Jenelle because she was not present at the special reunion because she suffered from acid reflux.

“She gets paid for this, she should be here,” Messer said.

“Damn tell me how you really feel! Haha, I was sick and pregnant with heartburn. You know nothing… so don’t comment,” fired back Evans.

