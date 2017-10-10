Jenelle Evans Threatens To Leave Teen Mom After ‘Uncalled For’ Episode

The Teen Mom star took to social media to talk about the possibility of leaving the show that made her famous. Jenelle Evans spoke against a recent episode and how it aired footage of a fight between her and hubby David Eason, explaining that it was totally ‘uncalled for!’

The 25-year-old posted multiple pics of her and Eason kissing and spending quality time with the kids at the pool, and in the caption, she talked about her grievances with MTV.

Evans admitted they fight sometimes, but that is entirely normal.

‘Because David did not feel like explaining another argument or drama on camera they make it look as if David is hiding some weird ass s**t from the public, as if he was hurting me in some way?!’ she went on.

The post referred to the Monday episode that showed the couple having a fight before a photo shoot ahead of their wedding.

Eason was so angry to see the camera crew that he kicked them out.

The next day, however, the pair was in high spirits again.

Now, in response to what happened, Jenelle Evans explained she intends to leave the show after this season.

She then added that if the network shows her respect, she will think about returning, but until then, her life is enough without the hit show.

Would you be sad if Jenelle Evans left Teen Mom or do you also think it’s time for her to move on from the reality TV show?