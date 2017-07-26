Jenelle Evans Suffered Secret Miscarriage After Ex Punched Her In The Stomach: ‘I Woke Up The Next Morning In A Pool Of Blood’

As fans of Teen Mom may remember, Jenelle Evans aborted her baby with former husband Courtland Rogers, but it turns out that was not the only time she became pregnant during their marriage. We have learned that the reality TV star apparently suffered a miscarriage after Rogers beat her up!

In her memoir Read Between the Lines: Diary of a Teenage Mom, Evans opened up about the terrifying experience.

In the book, she explained how she relapsed on heroin and got pregnant twice during the tumultuous marriage with Rogers.

After reconnecting online, the 25-year-old Teen Mom star went on a date with Rogers.

At the time, she has just recovered from her heroin addiction.

But when the woman asked him for marijuana to help her with withdrawals, he bought two bags of heroin instead.

She ended up relapsing, and it became even worse than before, as the man started dealing the drug.

After a month of dating they moved in together, and in December of 2012, they got married.

Soon after, Jenelle found out she was pregnant with their baby so she stopped taking drugs for the sake of the unborn child but Rogers continued.

‘He also became very verbally abusive. His favorite thing to do during arguments was tell me that our child was not his because I was a whore,’ Evans recalls in the memoir.

When he found messages between her and another man, the verbal abuse turned physical.

‘Courtland slapped me around a few times, then started punching me in the gut. I packed a bag and went to spend the night with my mother. I woke the next morning to a pool of blood between my legs. My mother rushed me to the emergency room, where they explained to me that I had suffered a miscarriage due to my recent altercation with Courtland,’ Evans penned.

Rogers was charged with assault and battery of an unborn child.

But despite the chilling incident, by April of 2013, they were back together.

He promised he had quit using, but she suspected Rogers snorted the Percocet pills she was prescribed after dental surgery.

When Evans confronted him about her missing pills, the man attacked her.

When the police showed up, Jenelle was arrested for heroin possession and trafficking.

Days after the arrest, she was admitted to the hospital for bronchitis, and that is when she learned she was pregnant once again.

‘I was pregnant, with that crazy, drug-dealing, abusive man’s child. I decided not to have the baby. Instead, I had an abortion,’ the Teen Mom star explained.

She and Rogers filed for divorce in 2014.

Advertisement

Are you shocked Jenelle had a secret miscarriage?