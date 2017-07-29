Jenelle Evans Slams Her Estranged Mother For Evil Scheme To Get Her To Sign Over Custody Of Firstborn

The Teen Mom star claims she fell into her mother’s trap. As fans of the hit show may remember, Jenelle Evans signed custody of her oldest child, Jace over to her mom Barbara Evans in 2010, but she now says Barbara tricked her into doing so.

In her memoir Read Between the Lines: Diary of a Teenage Mom, Jenelle tells all on her long-standing feud with her mother.

The celebrity recalls in the book that one night, Barbara convinced her to go out with some friends to relax.

Evans later realized she should have been suspicious of the suggestion as Barbara wasn’t the relaxing type, much less the kind of woman to encourage others to enjoy themselves.

The next morning, when she returned home after a night of partying with her pals, the young mom found Child Protective Services at her door.

According to Jenelle, it was her mother who called them and told them she was out partying while her son was all alone at home.

Barbara also informed them that Jenelle would go out every night which apparently was a complete lie.

Even though the Teen Mom star said her mother convinced her to go out and relax, they didn’t believe her.

Barbara received temporary custody of Jenelle’s son.

‘CPS threatened to put my son in foster care if I did not sign custody of him over to my mom because I was not financially stable. I wanted to get a lawyer to fight it, but I couldn’t afford one. I felt like a frightened animal backed into a corner,’ Evans penned.

The star planned to go back to school, get a job and a place of her own all within a year but she didn’t follow through.

Instead, she turned to heroin while dating boyfriend Kieffer Delp and ex-husband Courtland Rogers.

The court awarded Barbara full custody, and she has retained the right ever since.

Back in May of this year, after years of fighting in court, they came to a mutual agreement in May.

While she didn’t obtain full custody, she was granted more visitation time with Jace.

Jenelle and her mother are still feuding.

Are you shocked by Evans’ accusations? Do you believe her mother tricked her?