Jenelle Evans Slammed For Smoking Weed While Pregnant!

After multiple arrests for possession of drugs, Jenelle Evans was finally able to sober up! However, according to David Eason’s sister, not only is the Teen Mom star still smoking marijuana but she did while pregnant as well!

Advertisement

The fight started on social media, and it was over custody restrictions.

“That’s MY nephew and if I wanna see him I will! He isn’t your child! Worry about ya own kids! That’s what u need to do!” his sister, Jessica Eason Miller, slammed over social media.

The feud went on for a while, with the two women throwing insults back and forth, with Jenelle calling her “jealous AF!” at some point.

“Ya smoked weed while pregnant… It must have been the fact that I didn’t like half the tasteless crap u gave me,” Jessica slammed.

When Evans was asked to clarify the allegations, she denied ever doing such a thing.

Besides, according to the reality TV star, she and David do not even talk to her so if Janelle ever did such a thing, Jessica would have no way to find out.

David revealed that reasons he is not on speaking terms with his sister.

It turns out that Jessica either always begs him to invite her over while they are filming because she is desperate to be on TV or she asks him for money.

In addition, the man also revealed that even if his sister decided to apologize, he would not forgive her because she is and always have been a “backstabber.”

Advertisement

Whose side are you on? Do you think Jenelle Evans really smoked weed while pregnant? Tell us in the comment section down below!