Jenelle Evans Shops For The Perfect Wedding Dress Without Fiance David Eason: ‘It’s Finally Happening!’

Jenelle Evans is ready for her wedding day! The reality TV star took to social media yesterday to share a few exciting pictures from her journey to finding the perfect wedding gown at RK Bridal in New York City.

After overcoming the drama and scandals in their lives, that just come with the reality TV territory, Jenelle and her fiancé David Eason are finally ready to walk down the aisle together.

The Teen Mom star sounded very excited to finally make the big step in their lives.

‘It is finally happening! 👰🏻✨,’ Evans captioned one photo that showed her surrounded by countless gorgeous wedding dresses at RK Bridal.

It's finally happening! 👰🏻✨ A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

The future bride was not there alone.

However, even though she did bring her fiancé along to New York City, Jenelle did not take him with her to the bridal shop.

Was it because it’s bad luck for the groom to see the classic white dress before the wedding?

In the end, her best of friends were by her side as Jenelle tried on many of the store’s beautiful dresses and helped her decide on the perfect one.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason welcomed their baby daughter Ensley back in January, and now they are set to tie the knot on September 23.

Advertisement

Are you excited to watch them get married on Teen Mom?