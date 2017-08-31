FREE NEWSLETTER
Jenelle Evans Rips Randy Houska Again In Explosive ‘Fat F**K’ Feud

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/31/2017
The latest Teen Mom feud features Jenelle Evans slamming her co-star Chelsea Houska’s father on social media. The reality TV star retaliated after the man tweeted yet another dig at her.

During the hit show on Monday, Randy Houska took to social media to ironically tweet that it’s a great thing to scream at one another in front of the children.

Jenelle shot back by calling him a ‘fat f**k,’ and a ‘creepy Teen Mom troll.’

Despite the fact that Evans revealed MTV promised they would be contacting the man to ask him to stop harassing her, he still replied to the tweet, aggravating the reality star even more.

‘Thank you! If I was half the man I am, I would not be a fat f**k,’ he posted.

In response to his tweet, Evans told us his weight is not something to be proud of, and in fact, as a medical assistant, she is pretty sure he is already suffering from many weight-related problems.

Evans got her medical degree in 2015 from Miller-Motte Technical College.

Although in the past the Teen Mom star was genuinely annoyed by the man’s random hateful tweets concerning her, complaining that he never has anything nice to say, it looks like she’s gotten used to it.

‘I am flattered I’m on his mind so much, lol. I just had an endoscopy, and I am more worried about my issues now than his.’ she said about his latest diss.

