Jenelle Evans Reveals Details About Traumatic Childhood In Memoir

As fans of Teen Mom certainly know, ever since she’s become famous at 16, Jenelle Evans has created a lot of drama! From countless arrests to drug abuse, the troubled star seemed like she’s gone off the rails but could her traumatic childhood be the cause of her problems today?

The reality TV star has decided to reveal all in her memoir!

“The book shares raw emotional stories of Jenelle’s youth that have helped shape the woman she has become, all drawn from her childhood diary,” Devon Brown from Post Hill Press said about Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mother.

Furthermore, Evans also took to social media to promote her book, saying that: “My book will put into perspective how I was brought up and raised. Gives everyone my point of view. Everyone will understand me now!”

The memoir is set to be released this summer, on July 24!

Jenelle’s parents split in 1996 when she was only 4 years old. Her father claimed that he was “innocent and injured spouse and that [Barbara] has offered such indignities… as to render his condition intolerable and life burdensome.”

Furthermore, the father filed for custody but the mother claimed he just “walked out” on them.

In 1997, his time with the kids was restricted because of his alleged drinking problems.

The man, on the other hand, accused Evans’ mother of “abusive use of conflict… which creates serious damage to child’s psychological development.”

He hasn’t been able to get in touch with his kids for over 10 years.

Jenelle is currently feuding with her mother because she refuses to return her the custody of her 7-year-old son!

Will you read the book when it comes out?