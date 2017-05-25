Jenelle Evans Reached Custody Battle Agreement Over Her Son Jace, And She Is Both Happy And Devastated

Jenelle Evans seems to be one step closer to having all her kids under the same roof. The Teen Mom 2 actress faced the estranged mother Barbara Evans in a court this Wednesday where she revealed to the press the stipulations of the custody agreement made for Jenelle’s 7-year-old son, Jace Evans.

Barbara was granted primary custody of their kid, but unlike their first agreement, now the pair has a visitation schedule in place, and we might say that this is quite a nice turn of events for the reality TV star.

According to Jenelle, she will get to have Jace on weekends, holidays and during the summer season.

All fans of the MTV reality series probably know by now that Jenelle often butts heads with Barbara over when and where she would be able to see her son because she didn’t have court-mandated visitation rights until now.

This agreement, on the other hand, is bittersweet for the mother of three kids.

“I’m not restricted to when my mom says I can have my son anymore,” Jenelle said, “and at the moment that’s all I care about. [I] just want to spend time with my son. He will be home one day but today wasn’t the day, sadly.”

The 25-year-old actress described today’s scene as being very tense and she revealed the fact that she burst into tears the moment when she heard the judge’s decision in the conference room. She also said that she has no idea what she is going to do next.

After both Barbara and Jenelle signed the agreement papers, she said that the judge addressed her mother with a warning.

“Barbara, you need to start thinking about the child and not yourself in the future,” Jenelle recalled him telling Barbara.

The actress also said that she hasn’t spoken to her mother since the ruling and she hasn’t even looked at her back then. She doesn’t have any plans for some reconciliation or for an active relationship.

“I’m really happy we could to a decision for Jace, but it doesn’t change my feelings towards my mom,” Jenelle said. “She still isn’t giving up my son to me but I will fight again in the future when the time is right,” she concluded.