Jenelle Evans’ Mother Recruits David Eason’s Sister To Win Full Custody!

David Eason’s sister has decided to expose Barbara’s evil plan to keep Jace forever! According to the sister of Jenelle’s fiancé the Teen Mom grandma came very prepared to make sure the custody of the 7-year-old will not be returned to her daughter.

As fans may remember, on May 24, Jenelle and her mother came to a court agreement regarding the boy’s custody.

While Barbara will continue to raise Jace, Jenelle received more visitation hours with her oldest son.

Jessica Lenn Eason revealed that Barbara subpoenaed her to be present at the trial because she knew David’s sister and Jenelle were feuding.

The woman explained that she did try to get out of going, but then she might have gotten into trouble.

In the end, however, Jessica was not needed to testify because Barbara and Jenelle reached an agreement but confessed she would have sided with her brother and future sister-in-law.

Jessica started feuding with David and Jenelle when she was caught hanging out with the man’s ex and their son.

Back in 2015, David violated a domestic violence protective when he ran into his son at a grocery store.

The protective was granted by a judge after the man was accused of getting violent with his baby mama in 2014.

‘Jenelle Evans grow up. That’s MY nephew and if I wanna see him I will! He isn’t your child! Worry about ya own kids! That’s what u need to do!’ Jessica posted on Instagram at the time.

Jenelle fired back suggesting that maybe her fiance’s sister should have apologized for stabbing him in the back like that instead.

Jessica did end up saying sorry for the unintentional diss hang-out, but the feud continued nevertheless.

Jenelle signed custody over to her mother in 2010 when Jace was just a baby because she was always in and out of prison.

After she had turned her life around, however, Barbara refused to sign custody back to her.

Do you think that if Jessica got to testify things would have been different?