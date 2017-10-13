FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
birdman blac chyna Chip Gaines Gabrielle Union tamar braxton rob kardashian justin bieber khloe kardashian t.i. chris brown joseline hernandez kylie jenner cardi b rihanna kourtney kardashian tristan thompson angelina jolie nicki minaj kevin hart kendall jenner Bambi Benson kim zolciak bella hadid
Home » Entertainment

Jenelle Evans’ Mother Barbara Is Worried For Grandson’s Safety, Slams Son-In-Law For Being ‘Controlling’

Nick Markus Posted On 10/13/2017
2
936 Views
0


jenelle-evans-david-easonSource: people.com

By now, it’s no secret that Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans’ mother Barbara is not too fond of her new son-in-law. In fact, she is very concerned for her estranged daughter as well as for her grandson.

She believes that David Eason has a lot of control over Jenelle, especially now that they are officially married and thinks he is the reason she and Jenelle are still estranged.

Not only that but she also fears for the safety of three-year-old grandson Kaiser, fathered by Evans’ former fiancé Nathan Griffin.

‘I am not worried about Ensley because it’s David’s child. I am very much worried about Kaiser. I do not think David likes Kaiser… because he is a clone of Nathan. She says it’s none of my business. They don’t let me see Kaiser.”

As fans of Teen Mom certainly remember, earlier in the week, Jenelle threatened to leave the show because of the unfair editing.

Evans and Eason canceled their photoshoot ahead of the wedding because of a huge fight, but when the producers asked the man about it, he denied it ever happened.

During the scene that aired on Teen Mom, David shouted and even grabbed Kaiser who also screamed ‘feed me!’

Fans were quick to slam the couple for the way they treated the toddler.

That is when Jenelle slammed the network for editing the scene and making it look like something it was not.

She asked to be treated with respect, or she’ll never do the show again.

Advertisement

Do you believe David is indeed controlling over Jenelle and violent against Kaiser like Barbara seems to think?

Post Views: 936

Read more about barbara evans david eason jenelle evans teen mom

Advertisement

You may also like
Kailyn Lowry And Javi Marroquin Back Together? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Spotted Locking Lips
10/17/2017
Javi Marroquin Slams Jenelle Evans After She Threatens To Leave Teen Mom Following Bad Editing: ‘You Knew They Were Filming!’
10/14/2017
Jenelle Evans Continues To Slam MTV And ‘Teen Mom 2’ Producers For Not Treating Her Like A Human
10/11/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Teia Carrington
10/17/2017 at 11:00 am
Reply

Why when she find happiness her mother starts this non sense…i dont understand and how nobody else see this…


Teia Carrington
10/17/2017 at 10:59 am
Reply

Now her mother is concerned about Kaiser..This is cray and Barbara is up to her tricks again..yes Jenelle jas made mistakes..But she also has gotten her self together..I dont understand


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *