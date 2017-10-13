Jenelle Evans’ Mother Barbara Is Worried For Grandson’s Safety, Slams Son-In-Law For Being ‘Controlling’

By now, it’s no secret that Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans’ mother Barbara is not too fond of her new son-in-law. In fact, she is very concerned for her estranged daughter as well as for her grandson.

She believes that David Eason has a lot of control over Jenelle, especially now that they are officially married and thinks he is the reason she and Jenelle are still estranged.

Not only that but she also fears for the safety of three-year-old grandson Kaiser, fathered by Evans’ former fiancé Nathan Griffin.

‘I am not worried about Ensley because it’s David’s child. I am very much worried about Kaiser. I do not think David likes Kaiser… because he is a clone of Nathan. She says it’s none of my business. They don’t let me see Kaiser.”

As fans of Teen Mom certainly remember, earlier in the week, Jenelle threatened to leave the show because of the unfair editing.

Evans and Eason canceled their photoshoot ahead of the wedding because of a huge fight, but when the producers asked the man about it, he denied it ever happened.

During the scene that aired on Teen Mom, David shouted and even grabbed Kaiser who also screamed ‘feed me!’

Fans were quick to slam the couple for the way they treated the toddler.

That is when Jenelle slammed the network for editing the scene and making it look like something it was not.

She asked to be treated with respect, or she’ll never do the show again.

Do you believe David is indeed controlling over Jenelle and violent against Kaiser like Barbara seems to think?