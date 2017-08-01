Jenelle Evans’ Mother Bans Her From Son Jace’s Birthday Party!

Not only did Barbara ban Jenelle Evans from her oldest son’s birthday party, but the estranged mother also taunted the reality TV star with a photo from the event. Naturally, Evans is furious about the whole situation.

Barbara Evans took to social media to post a pic in which Jace, who was at his cute party with buddies, smiled happily.

‘Jace having his eight-year-old Birthday Party today with his friends Great Day!!!’ the grandmother captioned the snap.

But Jenelle was nowhere to be seen during the child’s bash.

‘She is mad I did not invite her to the wedding I guess so she said she was doing her own birthday with Jace,’ the Teen Mom star revealed.

As fans of the hit show may remember, Jenelle and Barbara have been fighting viciously over the kid for years!

Barbara is legally his guardian and has primary physical custody of him.

Jenelle tried to win back more rights over her own son this year, but the court only gave her extended visitation.

Jenelle, who resents her mother for keeping her away from Jace, decided not to invite her to the wedding with David Eason.

The invitations have already been sent out, and the ceremony is set to take place September 23, 2017.

But despite her mother’s ban, Jenelle revealed she has plans to celebrate the boy’s birthday with him the next time she has a visitation scheduled.

‘His birthday with me will be this weekend,’ she said.

In her new memoir, Read Between the Lines: Diary of a Teenage Mom, Evans described how Barbara fooled her into giving up custody of Jace.

‘I thought I was doing it so I could get my life back on track and regain custody of my son. The courts awarded her full custody, and she has retained rights ever since,’ penned Jenelle who said she felt like a frightened animal backed into a corner.

Do you think Barbara should have invited Jenelle to her son’s birthday party?