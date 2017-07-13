Jenelle Evans’ Fiancé Kicks Her Out During Huge Fight – Is The Wedding Still On?

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are supposed to walk down the aisle in September. But is the Teen Mom star calling off another wedding? Only a couple of months before their big day, Jenelle got into a huge fight with her fiancé.

Apparently, Evans got annoyed with Eason for taking a break while moving their belongings out of their old house.

Things got even worse between them when the realtor office closed before they could pick up the keys to their new home.

‘Now where are we going to sleep? In a hotel? What are we going to do? I am going to freak out if I have to stay in this house another day,’ Jenelle exploded.

Eason fired back reminding Jenelle he’s been telling her to go to the new home since morning.

But Evans, who at the time the new episode of Teen Mom was filmed was pregnant with daughter Ensley, complained it would’ve been difficult to do so with Kaiser in tow.

The man got even angrier as the house had mold and they were not even supposed to be there because of the health risks.

But Jenelle acted like it was David’s fault they did not move in time and it drove him crazy.

The fiancé told her to leave for the hotel while he stays behind to clean everything up.

Fans of the hit reality TV series may know that Evans is supposed to marry Eason on September 23, 2017.

After the huge conflict had taken place, Jenelle admitted she had doubts about their relationship.

‘Trust me; I am kind of like freaking out in my head. But I am going wedding dress shopping. I think we’re good. We have a lot of kids together. We already have so many kids, and it is really time-consuming, it’s hectic. We don’t get that much time for just ourselves.’

It looks like the couple is still going strong today despite their frequent fights, but who knows?

Do you think Evans and Eason were able to fix it and will still go forward with their plans to wed? So far we haven’t heard anything different.