Jenelle Evans’ Fiance David Eason Begs Courtroom Not To Put Him Behind Bars!

This summer, David Eason’s fate will be decided in court, and Jenelle Evans’ fiancé is understandably terrified of going to jail! According to new reports, the man will soon have to face a jury over an alleged violation of his domestic violence protective order.

The Teen Mom star’s baby daddy was sentenced to 60 days behind bars after he ran into his son with an ex in a grocery store back in 2016.

During the coincidental meeting, the man hugged his young son, which he was not allowed to do.

According to the arrest declaration, the kid’s grandmother and aunt became extremely frightened when the man suddenly grabbed his son even after he was told to move away from them and the boy.

Now, reports say that a jury will finally decide his faith in a court date set to take place on July 7.

David Eason’s lawyer expressed his confidence that his client is going to be vindicated during the trial.

‘I am confident he will be vindicated in court after a jury hears the facts,’ attorney Dustin Sullivan stated.

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans and David Eason now share a baby together – daughter Ensley Eason who was born in January of 2017.

The man was also recently given custody of his other daughter Maryssa, as well, which means that going to prison is not an option for the man who is terrified of losing precious time with his family while behind bars.

Do you think David Eason will end up being sentenced or does he have a big chance to walk out of the courtroom a free man on July 7?