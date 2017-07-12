Jenelle Evans Confesses She Overdosed During Her Junkie Days: ‘I Almost Died!’

The Teen Mom star talked about the moment she decided to get help for her drug addiction problem. Jenelle Evans admitted she was close to losing her life because of a heroin overdose.

Evans claimed her lowest point was when her drug issues almost killed her.

The reality TV star admitted she resorted to the harmful substance because she wanted to avoid her problems.

Apparently, Jenelle’s heroin nightmare started after she signed custody of son Jace over to her mother.

The 25-year-old abused the drug along with her ex-boyfriend Kieffer Delp.

‘When I started withdrawing for the first time in my life, I was like, ‘This is not the way I want to live. This is scaring the s**t out of me, and I need to get help right now,’’ Evans recalled the moment she decided to sober up.

Soon after, she checked into a New Jersey hospital to detox.

Today, the woman is still focusing on getting full custody of her 7-year-old firstborn Jace.

‘[Barbara] knows if she gives him to me that I will cut her off. That will be it. She is scared,’ Jenelle claimed, adding that their mother-daughter relationship is lost and does not think it will ever come back.

But despite their unbreakable feud, Jenelle thanked Barbara for getting her help with the addiction in her memoir Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom.

‘For all of our problems, I owe her for what she did that day. I called her and told her what kind of trouble I was in, and how I needed help,’ the star wrote.

